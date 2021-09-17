JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

