JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 271,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

