JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 283,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,846. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

