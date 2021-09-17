JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Overweight

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

