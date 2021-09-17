JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.72 on Friday. 1,370,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

