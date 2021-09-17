JUIICE (JUI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,058.78

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 67% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $229,058.78 and approximately $347.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00724368 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001422 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.35 or 0.01191145 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

