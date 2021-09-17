Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0166 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $778,397.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

