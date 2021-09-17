JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $199.63 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $199.63 million and $141.43 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00119235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00180241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07118948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,264.25 or 0.99991563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00825877 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

