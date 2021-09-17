JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,795.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

