JustInvest LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $40.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,831.33. 48,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,434.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

