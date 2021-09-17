JustInvest LLC Acquires 16,567 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 350,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,482,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

