JustInvest LLC Acquires 25,455 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $51,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 552,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

