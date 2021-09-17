JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.39. 61,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.18. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

