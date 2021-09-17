JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,062 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 223,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

