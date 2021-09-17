JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,923 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

