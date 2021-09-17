JustInvest LLC Acquires 8,342 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

