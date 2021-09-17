JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $162.91. 81,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.
In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.