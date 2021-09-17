JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $162.91. 81,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

