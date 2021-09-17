JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.