JustInvest LLC Buys 14,697 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $83.71. 148,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

