JustInvest LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 48,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 231,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.