JustInvest LLC Buys 28,790 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 572,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The company has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

