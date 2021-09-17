JustInvest LLC Buys 3,626 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 344.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 222,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $45.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.39. 88,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,050. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $575.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.65 and its 200-day moving average is $495.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

