JustInvest LLC Buys 4,410 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.22. 34,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

