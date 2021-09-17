JustInvest LLC Buys 4,548 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.