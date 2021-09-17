JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 22,600 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.25. 10,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,154. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

