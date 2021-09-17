JustInvest LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. 104,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

