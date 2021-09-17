JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,686 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 575,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.