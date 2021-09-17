JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.53. 550,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

