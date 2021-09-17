JustInvest LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 103,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in AT&T by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 293,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 743,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,649,141. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

