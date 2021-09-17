JustInvest LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

