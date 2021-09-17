JustInvest LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

