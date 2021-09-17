JustInvest LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.4% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.