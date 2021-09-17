JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

