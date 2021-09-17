JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.35. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

