JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $338.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

