JustInvest LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.62. 36,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.50. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.