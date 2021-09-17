JustInvest LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 948,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,974,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 370,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,549,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

