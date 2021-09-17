JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $163.87. 128,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

