JustInvest LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 365,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

