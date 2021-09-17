K21 (K21) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $897,266.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $897,266.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,970,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

