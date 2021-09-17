Kadena (KDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.84 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $257.84 million and $3.44 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,651,960 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

