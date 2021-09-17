Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 4.5%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.42. 6,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 371,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLTR. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

