KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.68 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. KARMA has a total market cap of $38.68 million and $62.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006044 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059012 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

