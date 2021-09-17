Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $31.05.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
