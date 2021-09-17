Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,826 shares.The stock last traded at $31.20 and had previously closed at $31.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.