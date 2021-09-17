Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 2,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,284. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

