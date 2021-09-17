Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $82,062.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00070267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00118449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00178899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.43 or 0.07091042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,979.94 or 0.99938044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00819652 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.