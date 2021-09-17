Kava Tops One Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

