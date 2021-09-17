Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KWHIY stock remained flat at $$9.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.21. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.68.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.