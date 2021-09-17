KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in August

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.07. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

