KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in August

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.07. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.