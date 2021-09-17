KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 45.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

